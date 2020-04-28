ashley ross

Reality TV Star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dies in Georgia Wreck

The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene

Ashley Ross of the Atlanta-filmed reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” has died in a Georgia car crash, her representative confirmed Tuesday.

Ross, who was known as “Ms. Minnie,” died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, her publicist Liz Dixson said in an email to The Association Press.

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixon said.

The wreck happened late Sunday night on Old National Road, Dixson said. City of South Fulton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

