Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey.

"Truth is I don't miss it at all," she wrote in a Q&A on Instagram Stories Feb. 7, per People. "I feel amazing, so don't see the point right now."

In fact, Richards said she doesn't even miss her signature drink as seen on the "Housewives" franchise, noting that she'll officially be seven months sober on Feb. 15.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And when it comes to how long the reality star plans on staying sober, she added that she doesn't have a specific "time frame," but won't be drinking while filming season 13.

The "Halloween Ends" star has been vocal about changing her workout routine and diet over the past several months after being subject to rumors that she was on Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines for being used in Hollywood as a weight-loss drug.

"My workout routine, I shake it up—I do something different every day," Richards said during an Amazon Live in January. "I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I'm now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I've increased the weights that I'm lifting. And then I will run, either outside or—depending on the weather—or I will run on the treadmill."

Earlier this month, Richards clapped back at accusations that surgery and weight loss drugs played a part in her health transformation.

"People that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m., 6 a.m. at the latest," she told Extra. "I'm in the gym for two hours."

Explaining that she "cannot stand" the bogus rumors surrounding her health, Richards added, "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So, don't think I took the easy way out."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)