Jason Derulo

R&B Singer Jason Derulo Involved in Vegas Resort Scuffle, Police Say

The singer, dancer and TikTok star was not arrested or given a summons, police said

Jason Derulo
Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS

Pop and R&B entertainer Jason Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two people early Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but the singer, dancer and TikTok star was not arrested or given a summons, police said.

Las Vegas police said in a statement that an altercation was reported after 2 a.m. at a nightclub at the Aria resort and that Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals.” No injuries were reported by police.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Emails to Derulo’s agent and manager seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Media reports including video posted on celebrity website TMZ said Derulo, 32, struck at least one person near an escalator after someone cursed him and called him by the name of another musician, Usher.

Entertainment News

sloane stephens 10 hours ago

Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore Wed on New Year's Day

television 11 hours ago

Seth Meyers Contracts COVID-19, ‘Late Night' Show Will Go Dark This Week

“The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” police said, and Derulo was told by hotel security to leave the property under a trespass order.

Police said no police report was taken because the people involved did not want to prosecute.

Derulo has sold millions of songs since 2009 and has 11 Platinum singles including “Wiggle," “Talk Dirty,” “Want to Want Me,” and “Whatcha Say.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jason DeruloLas Vegas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us