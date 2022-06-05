Rapper Trouble Killed in Home Invasion at Residence of ‘Female Friend'

Rapper Trouble, best known for his music showing the grittier side of life in his hometown, Atlanta, was killed in a shooting early Sunday, authorities said. He was 34 years old.

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, died in a 3:20 a.m. home invasion at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said at a news conference Sunday.

A suspect, identifed as Jamichael Jones, 33, of Atlanta, was being sought on warrants based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, Canty said.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Def Jam, one of the rapper's record labels, shared condolences with Trouble's family.

