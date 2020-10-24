Beverly Hills

Rapper Offset Detained for Questioning in Beverly Hills While on Instagram Live

By Briana Trujillo

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Although video shows rapper Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, being removed from his vehicle by police on Saturday in Beverly Hills, authorities say he was not arrested, reversing course after earlier confirming the arrest.

This story previously reported the police's original statement that Offset had been arrested.

In the Instagram live video, Offset can be heard saying he is not going to move his hands from the steering wheel while officers approach and tell him to turn his car off. One officer says, "We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" Offset responds.

Later, an officer tells him not to move and reaches into the rapper's vehicle.

"That's not legal, you can't just open my door," Offset repeats while he is detained.

More than 30,000 people watched the Instagram video.

Police say everyone in Offset's car was detained for questioning. A man in his vehicle, Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested and is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Lt. Max Subin said.

Subin also confirmed that the incident happened in the midst of a pro-Trump rally and that the person who had a gun pointed at them was a demonstrator.

Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, along with relatives Takeoff and Quavo. He is also married to Cardi B.

CORRECTION (Oct. 24, 2020, 11:30 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story, attributing a statement from police, reported that Offset was arrested Saturday. However, the story was updated after police reversed their earlier statement. Offset was detained but not arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Beverly Hills
