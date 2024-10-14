Rapper Ka dead at 52

Originally appeared on E! Online

The music world is in mourning.

Rapper Ka died in New York City Oct. 12, his family confirmed in a statement to social media Oct. 14. He was 52.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka," his family wrote on Instagram. "Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music."

According to the post, Ka was a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department and "put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens."

While also maintaining his music career, Ka the statement also detailed his career as a firefighter, sharing that he rose "to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center."

"He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist," they continued, "including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums."

His family asked for privacy, noting they were grieving "this incalculable loss." His cause of death has not been shared.

Fans of the "Borrowed Time" rapper shared in the comments how devastated they were to hear about the news.

"My absolute favorite artist has passed away," one fan wrote. "Rest in peace, king."

Another added, "I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS. WHAT?!?! NO!!! MY CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY!!! I GOTTA TAKE A MOMENT TO PROCESS AN ELITE LYRICIST, HUMBLE AND APPRECIATIVE HUMAN BEING."

One fan said that Ka was "one of the best to ever do it," adding that they were "grateful I got to tell him in person."

"Man this dude was a soldier," a user lamented, "who lived many lifetimes in his spirit and battled til the end so sad! LOVE TO THE FAMIly and fans."

Ka had released his most recent album, "The Thief Next to Jesus," in August of this year. He had gotten his start in music as a founding member of the group Natural Elements in 1993 alongside Charlemagne, Howie Smalls, Dante Pachino, The InTIMidator and G-Blass. In 1995, he also formed the duo Nightbreed with late rapper Kev.

Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister.

