‘Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married

Surprise! "Queer Eye" cast member Jonathan Van Ness tied the knot earlier this year.

On Thursday, New Year's Eve, the reality star announced on Instagram in a 2020 wrap-up post that he "got married to my best friend &have a loving partner to continue building my life with." While he did provide a photo of him and his red-headed partner wearing cream jackets, he did not reveal his husband's name.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!" "Queer Eye" co-host Bobby Berk commented on his co-star's post. "Love you Mark and Johnny!"

The man in Van Ness' wedding photo resembles London-born Mark Peacock. The two have fueled romance rumors since they began liking and commenting on each other's Instagram posts in late 2019. However, they have never confirmed a relationship publicly. Peacock has not commented on the "Queer Eye" star's latest post.

Fellow cast member Tan France commented on Van Ness' post, "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."

Co-star Karamo Brown also weighed in, writing, "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you &Happy New year @jvn"

In his post, Van Ness also did not provide any details about where and when he and his partner tied the knot. Though model and longtime friend Tess Holliday implied that is has been a while.

"Omggg yay! This is the longest I've kept a secret," she commented on his post. "It almost killed me hahahaha I love you and I'm so happy for you!! You deserve it all!"

Several weeks ago, Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they/he/she," according to his Instagram bio, played coy when talking about his love life in an interview with SELF magazine. He said the matter was "private."

"It's not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure," he said. "Dating's hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it's like, well, f--k me. It is a whole pile of complicated."

Also during the current coronavirus pandemic, which began around March, Van Ness officiated another couple's wedding, conducted virtually via FaceTime.