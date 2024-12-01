Princess Kate calls for ‘love, not fear' in poignant Christmas letter

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has shared a Christmas letter offering a poignant message about the importance of “love, kindness and forgiveness.”

Calling for “love, not fear,” she said the Christmas story is about “the importance of giving and receiving empathy” and showing “how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

“Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” she wrote in the letter, which will be sent to those attending her annual Christmas carol service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

“It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness — so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about,” she added.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Britain’s future king, appears to acknowledge the challenges she and her family have faced this year.

“Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times,” she wrote.

In a video address released in March, Kate shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy” following a period of widespread speculation about her health and whereabouts. She said the cancer was found during major abdominal surgery in January.

That came less than a month after her father-in-law, King Charles III, announced his own cancer diagnosis in February following a procedure for benign prostate enlargement. He resumed public duties in April after progress was made in his treatment.

In September, Kate said she had completed chemotherapy treatment and would return to a light schedule of public engagements through the end of the year.

Neither Charles nor Kate has revealed what kind of cancer they were diagnosed with. Buckingham Palace said the king did not have prostate cancer.

Last month, William described the year as “brutal” as he shared how his father’s and wife’s health battles had profoundly affected the family.

This will be the fourth year that the princess has hosted her Together at Christmas Carol Service and Westminster Abbey will be adorned with sustainable decorations, reflecting the princess’ belief in the healing power of nature — a topic she has passionately addressed this year.

The service will be recorded on Friday and broadcast in the U.K. on Christmas Eve.

