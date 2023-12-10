Prince William and Kate Middleton release new family photo for their Christmas card

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have released the family photo for their 2023 Christmas card.

The photo shows the Prince and Princess of Wales posing with their three adorable children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in Windsor.

The image was shot by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year, according to a press release from Kensington Palace.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," the family shared on their official X account.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️



📸 Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/X9du9EkpaI — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 9, 2023

It's been a busy year for the royal kids, who saw their grandfather, King Charles III, crowned at his coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

At the ceremony, the former Kate Middleton and Charlotte wore matching silver headpieces.

Young Louis, who's earned a reputation for adorable facial expressions during public outings, delighted onlookers when he appeared to let out a big yawn.

Louis was also seen whispering to sister Charlotte and pointing up to something.

Louis was animated again on June 17 when he and his family helped celebrate Charles' first official birthday as sovereign at the annual Trooping the Colour parade outside Buckingham Palace.

Standing on the palace's balcony, Louis melted onlookers' hearts when he appeared to salute soldiers in attendance. He also watched the sky in awe as roughly 70 military aircraft and helicopters whizzed around the celebration in a royal fly-past.

At one point, Louis scrunched up his face and held out his arms in front of him, apparently to imitate a pilot.

The following month, it was Charlotte's turn to get expressive when she attended the Wimbledon men's final with her parents and George on July 16.

The young princess, who wore cute pink sunglasses during the match, stuck her tongue out at one point.

Charlotte also threw both arms in the air and hollered in excitement during the match, which saw Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.

A few days before the Wimbledon men’s final, all three royal kids made appearances with their parents at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF (Royal Air Force) Fairford in England on July 14.

While there, Louis couldn’t help but ham it up by waving to photographers.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: