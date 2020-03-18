Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Be Homeschooled During Coronavirus

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are taking their classroom closer to their parents.

E! News can confirm Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids will be homeschooled as the Coronavirus forces schools to adjust their daily schedules.

"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Thomas's London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," a spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools shared. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

The statement continued, "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (those who are 'front line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

The announcement comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the Coronavirus on Instagram.

As they continue to raise 10-month-old son Archie Harrison in Canada, the couple offered encouraging words for royal watchers around the world who are trying to adjust to all of the news.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the couple said on social media. "We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

The statement continued, "We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process - and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us."

As for the rest of the royal family, many events have been canceled or postponed. In fact, Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period today, which is one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.