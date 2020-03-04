Celebrities are sending support to those affected by the deadly tornado that ripped across parts of Nashville and central Tennessee on Tuesday.

At least 22 people were killed, according to officials, and Tennessee has declared a state of emergency.

“Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado,” Reese Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, wrote on Twitter. “I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.”

Reba McEntire took to Twitter and Instagram to express her sadness.

"My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night," she wrote. "Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning."

Fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini asked how she could help, while Jake Owen shared words of hope.

"I'm thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone," he wrote. "There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home."

Local businesses, sports teams and community leaders also expressed heartache for the city.

Though Carrie Underwood was in New York City when the tornado touched down, her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, were home in Nashville.

“(Mike) said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house,” Underwood told Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly Tuesday morning on TODAY. “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

