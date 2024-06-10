Is ‘Practical Magic' getting a sequel? Here's everything we know

“Practical Magic” is getting a sequel nearly 30 years after its release.

Warner Bros. shared the news in a June 10 TikTok clip featuring one of the most famous scenes from the original movie.

In the TikTok post, stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman dance around with their midnight margaritas to the song "Coconut" by Harry Nilsson. The text over the snippet reads, "Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening."

The caption confirms the news: "It's official... Practical Magic 2 is coming!"

Since the announcement, Warners Bros. has shared several other videos with clips from the first film with captions like, “You asked for it!” with the hashtag #PracticalMagic2 and, “Can’t talk, busy summoning Practical Magic 2.”

The movie studio teased the impending announcement on TikTok June 9, sending fans into a tailspin. Three candles lit one by one in the video, set to a spooky track from composer Alan Silvestri’s film score.

Text over the video directed users to return to TikTok at midnight, which fans clocked as a reference to the film’s midnight margarita’s scene, memorably set to Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut.”

“Something magical is brewing…” the post’s caption read.

Based on the book “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman, the movie stars Bullock and Kidman as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. Sally and Gillian attempt to break their family’s curse, which dooms any man who loves an Owens woman to death.

Blood oaths, resurrection possession and the formation of a small-town Massachusetts coven ensue, culminating in a dramatic exorcism.

The film premiered in 1998 and endures as a cult classic today.

Spinoff murmurings surrounding “Practical Magic” picked up in 2019 after Max (then HBO Max) ordered a one-hour pilot for “The Rules of Magic,” a prequel series focusing on siblings Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens.

Franny and Jet become Sally and Gillian’s spell-casting aunts, played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest in the 1998 movie.

In February, “Practical Magic” producer Denise Di Novi told UPI the Max TV series was no longer development but teased another “secret.”

“There is something else that’s going to happen that is still a secret. But, I think the fans are going to be thrilled,” Di Novi said.

“It’s not ‘The Rules of Magic,’ which I did develop for television, but it’s in the world of 'Practical Magic,'” Di Novi added at the time. “Something is in the works.”

The cast or release date have not been confirmed. TODAY.com has reached out to Kidman and Bullock about their potential return but has not heard back at the time of publication.

