‘Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Break Up

It's aca-over for Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star and the 'Selling the O.C.' realtor have separated, the couple announced on Instagram. The split comes more than two years after the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote on Sept. 14. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

The two began dating in 2018, after connecting in what they described as "the most millennial way" when Stanaland slid into Snow's DMs. The actress previously told The Knot she "knew of" Stanaland from his Instagram posts at the time, while the real estate agent said that the "John Tucker Must Die" alum had always been his "unattainable crush."

"I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line," he recalled. "A dad joke."

The pair got engaged in early 2019 when Stanaland popped the question in their home's kitchen. While announcing the engagement on social media, Snow jokingly thanked him for "not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

"I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt," she wrote on Instagram, calling the proposal "the happiest day of my life."

Meanwhile, Stanaland penned in his own engagement announcement, "I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met."

Snow and Stanaland exchanged vows on March 14, 2020, at the cusp of nationwide pandemic lockdowns. The nuptials were attended by friends and family, including their beloved dog Billie. For the big day, the bride wore long-sleeve gown custom-made by Jonathan Simkhai, while the groom donned on a Tommy Hilfiger tuxedo paired with leather Converse sneakers.

That summer, Snow reflected how she and Stanaland said their "I Do's" right before the "whole world shut down," sharing that they "had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history."

"Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect," she shared in a July 2020 Instagram post. "I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane."