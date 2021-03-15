Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

Pippa Middleton's son is officially a big brother!

Kate Middleton's younger sister gave birth to her second child with husband James Matthews on March 15, a family spokesperson confirmed. "Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews was born around 4:22 a.m. this morning, weighing 6lbs 7oz," the spokesperson told E! News. "Mother and baby are doing well."

Pippa, 37, and James, 45 -- who welcomed their son Arthur in Oct. 2018 -- seemed to continue a family tradition with the moniker Elizabeth, also the middle name of sister Kate and their mom Carole Middleton.

Back in December, rumors began to surface that Pippa was expecting, though she never confirmed the reports herself. However, Carole appeared to address the speculation in an interview with Good Housekeeping UK. While reflecting on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carole shared, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Though she tends to keep her personal life private, Pippa did give a rare look into her life as a mom back in a Sept. 2019 blog.

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," Pippa wrote in her column for Waitrose Weekend. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Pippa and James, a former professional racing driver, wed in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church. Prior to their vows, a source shared insight with E! News on the couple's relationship: "James has always been on the scene. He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa."

The insider noted, "They have always had insane chemistry."