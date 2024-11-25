Peso Pluma look-alike contest in California crowns a winner

Mexican artist Peso Pluma, is the latest celebrity to garner a look-alike contest.

Dozens of people gathered at Echo Park Lake, Los Angeles Saturday morning to judge a winner in the Peso Pluma look-alike contest.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Babande, is a lead singer of a group from Guadalajara, Mexico. His discography ranges from rap to reggaetón but is most known for his regional Mexican music.

The organizer of the event, Daniella Salazar, says she put together the event after getting the idea from the Timothée Chalamet look-alike event that was hosted in New York.

"I kept seeing it all over, and I was like 'LA can do it,"'' said Salazar. "We put on Peso Pluma contest, cause we thought it would be best for our demo."

Salazar posted the invitation on her TikTok account, which began to gain traction amongst Peso Pluma fans. Flyers for the event were also posted around the city.

At the competition, the Peso Pluma dupes competed for a chance to win a fake gold chain and a $50 bill taped to a white poster board that resembled a King Taco gift card.

The contestants were put through different competitions that tested their dancing, sweet talking and personalities.

One by one contestants were voted off by whoever had the least amount of cheers. Those who had the most cheers, stayed.

When it came down to the last three contestants, the community crowned their Peso Pluma.

Oscar, a Downey, Calif. resident, was voted the winner of the grand prize.

The competition comes one day after a Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest was hosted outside of the Japanese-American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles.