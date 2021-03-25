Pepsi, Peeps Team Up to Create Marshmallow Soda

How does this sound?

An ice-cold, refreshing glass of Pepsi -- flavored with marshmallow Peeps.

That's right, Peeps-flavored Pepsi marshmallow soda.

PepsiCo has teamed up with the "pillowy-soft and sweet marshmallow" brand to create what they're describing as a "delicious new beverage."

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about," said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. "So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola."

The collaboration will be available in three bright colors in 7.5 ounce mini cans.

"The PEEPS Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

Unfortunately, this springtime refreshment won't be available on grocery store shelves this year.

Instead, you can get your hands on the limited-edition flavor by entering Pepsi's #HangingWithMyPEEPs contest. To win, you have to use that hashtag, as well as #PepsiSweepstakes, and tag Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter showing how you're celebrating spring. Click here for more details.