People Are Putting Up Christmas Lights to Spread Cheer Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

A bright idea, indeed!

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic happening around the world, people have been spreading cheer in a simple but inspiring way: Christmas lovers are decorating their homes with festive lights.

That's right! Christmas has come early, and it's lighting up people's mood during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many have taken to social media to share their decorations, which range from colorful lights dangling on windows and doors to creating shapes with their lights. For example, one person created a heart that hung outside their balcony for everyone to see.

"I saw something posted on this topic earlier today and I couldn't stop thinking about how something so small like Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time," Heather Johnson, who joined in on the fun and shared her decorations on Instagram, told E! News. "It's something easy (and pretty) homes can do to display hope for each other... for our world, really!"

Another person told us they saw this festive idea as an opportunity to "show love and support to one another."

"I saw the trend on Twitter today and wanted to be a part of it," Carson Jean expressed. "I feel like the lights are a reminder that we're all in this together and that we're going to come out of this stronger than ever. I hope that everyone takes part in the #lightsforlife trend to show love and support to one another."

And because people are practicing social distancing, that doesn't mean you have to leave your home to see people's décor. You can still soak up that Christmas cheer by scrolling through Twitter and Instagram, where many are sharing their lit-up homes.

According to some, this special and heartwarming action is called "Lights For Life," which you can easily search on your fave social media platforms.

"You don't have to break isolation in order to look at people's lights," Sarah Bang explained to us, and shared the heartfelt design she made out of her own lights. "Since I was home anyway, it was no great effort on my part to string up some lights in order to cheer people up and give them hope. I wanted to send some love and light out into the world, so I made a heart."

So if you could use a little pick-me-up during this time, you can either join in on the fun and decorate your home or scroll through your Twitter and Instagram feed!