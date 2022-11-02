Peacock Will Now Stream the Hallmark Channel — Including All Those Christmas Movies

The classic Hallmark holiday flicks are coming to Peacock just in time for the winter season.

Peacock announced a deal with Hallmark Media to begin streaming live and on-demand content from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama beginning Nov. 2. The deal is the first of its kind for the streaming service. Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

On Wednesday, the brand hub will go live on Peacock's home page, featuring live telecasts and a library of on-demand titles — including all of those holiday Hallmark movies.

"As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," Peacock President Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands."

Peacock subscribers will have access to on-demand titles such as "When Calls the Heart" in addition to upcoming new releases like "Ride" and "The Way Home." Through a Peacock Premium subscription, viewers can also stream new premiere movies and Hallmark movie classics.

"We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers," said Wonya Lucas, president and CEO of Hallmark Media. "The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways."

Hallmark is scheduled to release 40 new holiday movies this year, some of which started rolling out beginning Oct. 21, over two months before the Christmas holiday.

To keep track of your favorite Hallmark classics, Hallmark recommends downloading the Hallmark Movie Checklist App. The fan-favorite app allows you to "favorite" movies, add them to a "Want to Watch" list and add "Upcoming" or "Countdown to Christmas" widgets on your phone to stay in-the-know about the channel's newest releases.

