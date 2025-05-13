Peacock is giving theme park fans a front-row seat to Universal Parks' magic with a new three-part documentary debuting this summer.

The streaming platform said that "Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks" is scheduled to premiere on July 24 and will explore the history and evolution of Universal’s global theme parks while offering a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s newest addition: Epic Universe, which opens May 22 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"To explore Universal’s iconic history, the docuseries offers unprecedented access, rare archival, and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, according to press materials," NBC Insider said.

The documentary will also reveal aspects of the development of Epic Universe, which Universal Parks describes as a "gamechanger for theme park entertainment."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A look inside Epic Universe

Epic Universe, which is already selling tickets, will launch as Universal’s most ambitious project. When it opens, the park will feature five themed lands, each with its own attractions, dining and entertainment.

At the center is Celestial Park, described as the “cosmic nexus” of Epic Universe. It includes Stardust Racers, a dual-launch roller coaster; the Constellation Carousel; and the Mediterranean-inspired Helios Grand Hotel.

Other lands include:

Super Nintendo World — featuring interactive elements, themed food and rides such as Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and the Donkey Kong-inspired Mine-Cart Madness.

— featuring interactive elements, themed food and rides such as Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and the Donkey Kong-inspired Mine-Cart Madness. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Ministry of Magic — set in 1920s Paris and 1990s London, and features the new ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

— set in 1920s Paris and 1990s London, and features the new ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. How to Train Your Dragon, Isle of Berk — a Viking-themed land with dragons, live shows and play areas.

— a Viking-themed land with dragons, live shows and play areas. Dark Universe — inspired by Universal Pictures' classic monsters, featuring Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf.

NBCUniversal Local and Universal Parks are part of the NBCUniversal family.