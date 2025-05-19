‘N is for Netflix!': PBS staple ‘Sesame Street' is also heading to Netflix

Get ready for some sunny days on a new platform. "Sesame Street" is also heading to Netflix in addition to PBS, marking a major move for the legendary children’s show that’s been educating and entertaining kids since 1969.

The show’s 56th season will debut later this year on Netflix, bringing a reimagined format featuring a single, snackable story per episode, "allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart," Sesame Workshop said in a statement.

N IS FOR NETFLIX!



Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025

Fan favorites like "Elmo’s World" and "Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck" are sticking around, and a new animated segment called "Tales from 123" will offer a fresh peek into the lives of the show's residents who live in the iconic (yet fictional) "123 Sesame Street" apartment building in New York City.

Netflix will also be home to over 90 hours of classic episodes, giving kids and nostalgic parents plenty to binge.

But don’t worry, PBS loyalists: new episodes will still air on PBS and the PBS Kids app the same day they hit Netflix, maintaining wide public access.

Netflix will have the exclusive worldwide premiere rights for the show and will also be able to develop video games based on the franchise.

“Sesame Street” has been shown in more than 150 countries, amassing more than 200 Emmys in addition to Grammy and Peabody awards and a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement.

Its fan-favorite characters like Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird and the Cookie Monster will now reside along the likes of Ms. Rachel, Blippi and the residents of “CoComelon Lane.” Netflix says “Kids and Family” programming makes up 15% of the streamer’s total viewing.

The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery — which had aired the show since 2016 — last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes that air on HBO and Max, though episodes will remain there until 2027.