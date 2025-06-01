Patrick Dempsey posts rare photo of twin sons at graduation: ‘So proud of you boys'

Patrick Dempsey’s twin sons are officially high school graduates!

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star and his wife, Jillian Dempsey, celebrated their sons Darby and Sullivan’s graduation May 30.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Patrick Dempsey shared a photo on Instagram of the proud parents posing with their sons, who ditched the caps but were still donning their navy blue graduation gowns.

In the caption, he shared a touching message about his sons, writing, “Graduation!! So proud of you boys and cannot wait to see where the next chapter of your lives will take you!”

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jillian Dempsey made a post of her own, sharing a photo on Instagram of the back of her sons’ heads.

In the caption, she congratulated the class of 2025 before sharing sweet sentiments about her children, calling herself “such a proud momma.”

“Life’s next chapter is upon us- go get it my sweet boys!” she added. “Love you both to the moon and back.”

Darby also shared a post on Instagram with several photos from the day, including the snap with his brother and parents and another photo posing with his older sister, Talula.

In the caption, he reflected on his final year of high school, writing, “Couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.”

Jillian Dempsey had a supportive response for her son, commenting on the post, “My bby B I am so proud of you.”

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey have been married since July 1999 and are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their daughter Talula in February 2002 and their twin sons Darby and Sullivan in February 2007.

While the “Enchanted” star doesn’t often share photos or details about his children, he’s not been shy about publicly supporting his kids. Nearly a year before his sons graduated from high school, he announced Talula’s new business venture on social media in July 2024, sharing a celebratory post for his daughter.

“So proud and excited to announce @taluladempsey launched her new artwork and is now taking orders at the link on her bio @talulaskitchen,” he wrote at the time.

While Patrick Dempsey's teenage sons have a bright future ahead, the actor previously opened up about his children's passions during a December 2020 interview with People.

He told the outlet that his son Darby was drawn to soccer, before adding, “Sullivan wants to be an actor. And Talula loves cooking. She’s incredibly creative.”

Just as Patrick Dempsey has shown his support for his family, his children have been by his side for his accomplishments too.

In recent years, the entire family of five attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Ferrari” in December 2023, which starred Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi. The entire Dempsey crew were dressed to the nines for the occasion and enjoyed a family night out together in support of the new film.

They’ve also attended several red carpet events in the past for Patrick Dempsey’s projects, including the London premiere of “Bridget Jones’s Baby” in September 2016 and the Los Angeles premiere of “The Art of Racing in the Rain” in August 2019, a film which the actor produced.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: