Television

Pat Sajak's Daughter to Fill in for Vanna White, Who Will Compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune'

The 29-year-old Sajak will serve as hostess while White competes in "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

By Logan Reardon

Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, will fill in for Vanna White while White joins "Wheel of Fortune" as a competitor.
Paramount

The Sajak family will be in total control of "Wheel of Fortune" on Wednesday.

Longtime host Pat Sajak has been in his role since 1981, but he will be joined by his daughter, Maggie, for the first time on Wednesday when she serves as the letter-turner.

Where does that leave Vanna White? Well, the veteran hostess will wear a different hat and compete in the game. In a special edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," White will play against "Jeopardy!" co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Television Apr 28

Here's Why Pat Sajak Was Mysteriously Absent From a ‘Wheel of Fortune' Bonus Round Puzzle This Week

Jan 4

‘Wheel Of Fortune': Vanna White Reflects On 40 Years On Air With Pat Sajak

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Maggie, 29, currently serves as a social correspondent for the show. She shared the news that she would be hosting alongside her father in an Instagram story on Monday.

"I hope to make Vanna proud," Maggie said on social media, with Pat adding, "I think I’m gonna cry."

This won't be Maggie's first appearance on the show. When Pat underwent surgery in January of 2020, she served as guest letter-turner while White took over as host.

The special will air on Wednesday during its normal evening timeslot, which you can find based on your location here.

This article tagged under:

Television
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us