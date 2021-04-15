Palace Reveals the 30 People Who Will Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for Prince Philip, who died April 9 at 99.
Funerals in the U.K. are capped at 30 or fewer attendees because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means the list of invitees is limited to immediate family and close family friends.
Among the attendees on the short-list is Prince Harry, who arrived in the U.K. from California on Monday and is in quarantine. Travelers from the U.S. must produce a negative COVID-19 test before they get on the plane and must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, but that quarantine can end early if a test after five days comes back negative. Harry can attend the funeral in line with government rules that make exceptions for such occasions.
His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be flying to the UK to attend the funeral on the advice of her doctor.
Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
1. Queen Elizabeth II
2. Prince Charles
3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge
5. Duchess of Cambridge
6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. Prince Edward
13. Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. Princess Anne
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma