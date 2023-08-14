‘Orange Is the New Black' Taryn Manning admits to affair with married man

Taryn Manning is coming clean.

The "Orange Is the New Black" alum confessed to having an affair with an unnamed married man shortly and apologized for sharing a since-deleted video of herself addressing his wife—once she learned he wasn't single.

"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with," Manning began in a candid Instagram statement posted on Aug. 14. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."

She continued, "I felt a lot of Guilty After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth."

Owning up to the affair, the 44-year-old admitted to having "a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife."

"In the end, I found out that wasn't possible," she explained. "I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes."

And while Manning is "sorry for exposing my situation," she noted, "I am not sorry for how I love."

"I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them," the actress wrote, vowing to find a "healthy type of love."

She added, "This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you."

In her initial video, Manning denied starting the affair but admitted to playing a part in it because she was "so in love."

"He came to me," she said, addressing the wife. "You don't accuse me of being a lunatic."

At the time, Manning also hinted that the affair was over, calling herself "very single."

"He messed up real bad today," she said of her ex. "And you're coming after me? Nah, ain't gonna happen, lady."