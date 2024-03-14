‘One Tree Hill' star Bryan Greenberg joining ‘Suits L.A.'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bryan Greenberg is approaching the bench.

The actor has been cast in "Suits: L.A.," a new TV show set in the same universe as "Suits," NBC confirmed to E! News on March 14.

Greenberg will play attorney Rick Dodsen, the protégé of Ted Black (Stephen Amell) at a Los Angeles' Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, the legal eagle is hoping to swoop in ahead Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), a savvy and strong-willed rising star who also works within the firm's entertainment division.

Rounding out the cast are "The Walking Dead" star Josh McDermitt and "The Cosby Show" star Troy Winbush.

In celebration of his casting, Greenberg wrote on his Instagram, "Suiting up! #NextChapter."

And the news certainly pleased the court of his wife Jamie Chung, with whom he shares 2-year-old twin boys. "The Once Upon a Time" actress wrote in the comments section, "Let's goooooooii."

Greenberg's "One Tree Hill" family also had no objections to his new role. "Yeah, Boss!!!!" his former costar Hilarie Burton commented, while James Lafferty shared alongside three fire emojis, "YES."

Added Gavin DeGraw, whose 2003 track "I Don't Wanna Be" served as the theme song for "One Tree Hill," "Bravo."

Although the verdict's still out on what will be the premiere date for "Suits: L.A.," there are already several parties of interest within the OG cast of the USA Network series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 for nine seasons. As Patrick J. Adams previously noted, he's happy to jump on the case and make a cameo.

"If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again," Adams—who starred opposite of Meghan Markle—told The Hollywood Reporter in January. "I loved the show, I love the characters and I loved working with all these people."

Meanwhile, Abigail Spencer quipped to E! News last month, "So many suits, so little time."

(E!, NBC and USA Network are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)