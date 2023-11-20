One of Taylor Swift's best friends says romance with Travis Kelce is ‘different'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Everything has changed since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

After all, the pop superstar's friend Cara Delevingne believes her budding romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is unlike any of her past relationships.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18. "There's definitely something very different about them."

In fact, it's been fun watching her pal get swept up in a lavender haze. As she put it, "I'm always rooting for my girl."

Delevingne recently spent an epic girls' night out with Swift and pals like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes—at Bond St in New York City.

And amid the "Lover" singer's whirlwind romance with the NFL star, her friends have expressed their support—with some like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter joining her at Kelce's games.

Hadid even recently shut down any suggestion that she and Taylor's other BFFs aren't on board with the new romantics.

"Didn't the press try this last week w Selena," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 13, commenting under an article that suggested she "didn't agree" with the direction the relationship was heading. "Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

As for Swift herself? The 33-year-old recently let it be known that Kelce, 34, is the king of her heart by changing the lyrics to "Karma" as a sweet nod to the athlete.

At the Nov. 10 stop of her Eras Tour in Argentina, Swift sang during the closing number of her show, "Karma is that guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Kelce later addressed the shoutout, saying that he was so enchanted during the concert that he failed to return a high five from Swift's dad Scott Swift, who was at the time standing next to him.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," the athlete said during the Nov. 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, after the Philadelphia Eagles center teased that he had "left Scott hanging."

Travis Kelce continued, "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."