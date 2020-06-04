NY Radio Hosts Fired Over Racist Comments

Two controversial radio hosts in Rochester, New York, were fired after making racist comments on their show Tuesday, NBC affiliate KARK reports.

During Tuesday's show, Kimberly Ray, of "Kimberly and Beck" on 95.1 FM, asked if the black men involved in the beating on a woman Saturday night were acting "N-word-ly."

After the show, both Ray and her co-host, Barry Beck, were fired, iHeartRadio confirmed in a statement released Wednesday.

"We made the decision to terminate Kimberly and Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning," the statement said. "We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it."

The duo is not new to controversy. In March, Beck said the coronavirus was the "KKK of diseases." Ray and Beck were also fired from a different station in 2014 for "hateful remarks against the transgender community, KARK reported.