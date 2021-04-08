Nike and MSCHF Reach Settlement in ‘Satan Shoes' Trademark Lawsuit

Nike and MSCHF have reached a settlement in the trademark infringement battle over a pair of modified sneakers that were being sold in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nike filed the suit last week against MSCHF after it launched a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s called the "Satan Shoes" with Lil Nas X. The shoes, priced at $1,018 and decorated with a pentagram pendant and a drop of human blood in the soles, quickly sold out.

The sneakers drew outrage online, and some called for a boycott of Nike, though the company had nothing to do with the shoe. Nike made a federal filing against MSCHF, and a judge granted a temporary injunction to halt the fulfillment of “Satan Shoes” orders.

A settlement was reached in which MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall on the shoes and offer a buy-back program for previously released modified Nike sneakers it called “Jesus Shoes,” Nike confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com