It's another baby for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott, who are expecting their second child together, Cannon's 11th.

The model shared Instagram photos of herself and Cannon in a bathtub, with Scott showing off her growing baby bump. "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Scott captioned one pic.

"How good is God," she wrote next to a black-and-white image of Cannon kissing her pregnant belly.

The pregnancy comes almost one year after the death of the pair's 5-month-old son Zen, who died in 2021 after developing a malignant brain tumor.

Last week, Scott shared Instagram photos of her pregnancy in a beautiful shoot with her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a former relationship.

Cannon is a father to 10 other children, including Zen: Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, born in Feb. 2017, Powerful Queen, born Dec. 2020, and Rise Messiah, born Sept. 2022, with model Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, also born in born in Sept. 2022 with photographer LaNisha Cole; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, shared with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love born in June 2022 with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon praised Scott for her strength during their son Zen's illness and eventual death from brain cancer. “Alyssa was the strongest woman I’ve ever seen ... She was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” he said.

Scott also shared photos with her daughter and her in matching blue outfits, noting on Instagram that Zeela asks "do you know I love you, little baby" several times a day to her pregnant belly.

Cannon, a rapper and the "Masked Singer" host, has referred to his children as a "blessing" and defended his desire for an untraditional family.

"The beauty of fatherhood, when you really talk about living as a father, I’ve learned so much just from my children, and it’s so amazing. I really just love being around my kids," Cannon reportedly told "The Breakfast Club" radio program in 2021. "That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. I think I’ve been through so much in my life physically, mentally and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy. And to get as much of that as possible and to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it, man.”

