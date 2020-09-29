NFL Star Patrick Mahomes, Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting Their First Baby

There's a baby – and possibly a future all-star athlete – on the way for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

Just a few weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to his high school sweetheart, the couple announced they are also expecting their first child together.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Matthews captioned a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday.

In the snapshot, Mahomes, 25, and Matthews, also 25, pose with the baby's sonogram. The NFL star shared the same image with a heart emoji.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony on Sept. 1. He led her to a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium, which was decked out in floral arrangements and a lit sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME."

After accepting a massive diamond ring, the personal trainer thanked her future husband and said the proposal left her speechless.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," she gushed on social media. "It's always us, it's always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Since getting engaged, Mahomes began a new NFL season with the Chiefs. Not one to ever miss a game, Matthews is also adjusting to the league's COVID-19 safety protocols as she cheers on her fiancé in person.

"Game Day pics coming at ya a little different this year! But that's okay cause GO CHIEFSSSS," she recently shared.