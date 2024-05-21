Pricing details for Comcast's new streaming bundle featuring Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ were revealed on Tuesday.

The bundle dubbed StreamSaver will start at $15 per month for customers with an Xfinity internet or television subscription, Comcast announced in a release.

StreamSaver, which launches next week nationwide, includes Peacock Premium, Netflix Basic and Apple TV+ at more than a 30% discount compared to the cost of subscribing to each service individually, according to Comcast. The savings are equal to nearly $100 annually.

Peacock Premium and Netflix Basic are both ad-supported plans that cost $5.99 a month and $6.99 a month, respectively, while an Apple TV+ subscription is $9.99 per month. The price of Peacock Premium is set to rise to $7.99 a month starting in July, as well.

Customers also have the option to combine Apple TV+ and Netflix with Comcast's NOW TV, which features more than 40 live channels and comes with Peacock Premium. That package costs $30 per month.

“StreamSaver is a home run for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” Dave Watson, Comcast CEO of connectivity and platforms, said in a statement.

“StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

Comcast's StreamSaver isn't the only notable streaming bundle that's on the way.

Earlier this month, Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle will launch this summer. The bundle will have ad-supported and ad-free options, but pricing details haven't been released yet.

Meanwhile, a joint sports streaming service from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery called Venu Sports is set to be rolled out in the fall.

Editor's note: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC Owned Television Stations.