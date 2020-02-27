NBC Renews ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago’ Dramas for 3 Years

Law & Order: SVU

"Law & Order: SVU," which stars Mariska Hargitay and is in its 21st season, already holds the record for longest-running, live-action prime-time TV series

NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The pickups for the “Law & Order” series and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas are part of a new five-year deal to keep his Wolf Entertainment production company at Universal Television.

Universal Television has been his studio home base for 36 years, NBC said Thursday.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

“Law & Order: SVU,” which stars Mariska Hargitay and is in its 21st season, already holds the record for longest-running, live-action prime-time TV series. The other renewed series, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” are relative kids, ranging from five to eight seasons so far.

Wolf’s deal follows his recent agreement with NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, which will make the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series franchises available to its users.

Wolf's series produced for other networks include CBS' “FBI” and newcomer “FBI: Most Wanted."

