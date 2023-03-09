NBC Is Saying Howdy to the New ‘People's Choice Country Awards' This Fall

The "People's Choice Awards" is expanding.

On March 9, NBC announced the first-ever "People's Choice Country Awards" is set to air live from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville in September 2023 across NBC and Peacock.

The two-hour ceremony will "lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments," NBC revealed.

With the "People's Choice Awards" being the only totally fan-voted award show, country music lovers and pop culture fanatics will choose all the winners across various categories through online voting. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the telecast.

"We're excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year's biggest celebration in country music to Nashville," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Live Events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Country fans are passionate about their music and there's no better place to host this event than from country music's biggest stage."

The "People's Choice Country Awards" will extend to social platforms with All-Access Live bringing fans at home a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest moments from the night.

The 2022 "People's Choice Awards," hosted by Kenan Thompson, aired last December and honored Hollywood icons like Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and Lizzo. (See all the winners here).

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as Executive Producers.

