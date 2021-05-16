MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

And you thought awards season was over? Make way for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Leslie Jones hosted night one of the two-night extravaganza on Sunday. First up, pop culture fanatics found out the winners of the scripted film and television categories. On Monday night, comedian Nikki Glaser will take the reins for a first-of-its kind ceremony celebrating all things reality television, airing at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the Comedic Genius Award, and stars like Anthony Mackie, Jacob Elordi, Addison Rae, Tom Hiddleston and Mandy Moore were on hand to present those coveted golden popcorn trophies.

Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of winners.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Best Movie

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Soul"

WINNER: "To All the Boys: Always and Forever"

Best Show

"Bridgerton"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"The Boys"

WINNER: "WandaVision"

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie"

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Elliot Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Best Hero

WINNER: Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman 1984"

Jack Quaid, "The Boys"

Pedro Pascal, "The Mandalorian"

Teyonah Parris, "WandaVision"

Best Kiss

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, "Outer Banks"

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, "Emily in Paris"

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, "Never Have I Ever"

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, "Bridgerton"

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eric Andre, "Bad Trip"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

WINNER: Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"

Best Villain

Aya Cash, "The Boys"

Ewan McGregor, "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry, "Ginny & Georgia"

Ashley Park, "Emily in Paris"

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Best Fight

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" - Final Funhouse Fight

"Cobra Kai" - Finale House Fight

"The Boys" - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WINNER: "WandaVision" - Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's "Justice League" - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Simona Brown, "Behind Her Eyes"

WINNER: Victoria Pedretti, "The Haunting of Bly Manor"

Vince Vaughn, "Freaky"

Best Duo

Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova), "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu, "The Mandalorian"

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), "Emily in Paris"

WINNER: Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo), "Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar"

Winners of the unscripted categories will be announced during MTV's inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show on May 17 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. Here are the nominees:

Best Docu-Reality Show

"Below Deck Mediterranean"

"Black Ink Crew New York"

"Bling Empire"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best Dating Show

"90 Day Fiancé"

"Ex On The Beach"

"Love Is Blind"

"Ready to Love"

"The Bachelorette"

Best Reality Cast

"90 Day Fiancé"

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Best Competition Series

"Legendary"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Challenge"

"The Circle"

"The Masked Singer"

Best Lifestyle Show

"Deliciousness"

"Fixer Upper: Welcome Home"

"Making The Cut"

"Nailed It!"

"Queer Eye"

Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC Drive-In)

"Bling Empire"

"Cardi Tries"

"Selena + Chef"

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"

"VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition"

Best Talk / Topical Show

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh"

"Red Table Talk"

"The Breakfast Club"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Best Comedy / Game Show

"Floor Is Lava"

"Impractical Jokers"

"Kids Say the Darndest Things"

"Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out"

"Ridiculousness"

Best Host

Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!"

Rob Dyrdek, "Ridiculousness"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

T.J. Lavin, "The Challenge"

Tiffany Haddish, "Kids Say the Darndest Things"

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

"Catfish: The TV Show"

"Evil Lives Here"

"Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer"

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness"

"Unsolved Mysteries"

Best Fight

"Selling Sunset," Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

"Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race," Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

"Legendary," Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

"Acapulco Shore"

"Geordie Shore"

"Love Island"

"Nailed it! México"

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK"