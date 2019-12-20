Staten Island

‘Mob Wives’ Star, Husband Arrested in Raid at Their NYC Home

Drita D'Avanzo
Former reality TV star, Drita D'Avanzo, of "Mob Wives" fame, along with her her reputed mobster husband were busted in a drug raid Thursday night at their Staten Island home, the NYPD confirms to News 4.

According to police, narcotics detectives raided the couple's home at around 6 p.m. where two loaded guns, a large amount of marijuana, hydrocodone and Xanax were seized.

Additionally, since more than one child was home when the raid took place, both were also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, according to police.

The 43-year-old ex-"Mob Wives" star and her husband are due in court Friday afternoon, although police confirm to News 4 that Lee, an alleged Colombo family associate, is expected to be extradited to neighboring New Jersey on a fugitive warrant.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately available.

