Miranda Lambert says she ‘raised a little hell' after concert selfie incident

Miranda Lambert is taking nothin' but memories from the rodeo that she built.

The country music star reflected on her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency after performing its final show of the season. Alongside a photo of herself onstage at the Bakkt Theater inside Planet Hollywood, Lambert wrote on Instagram July 23, "That's a wrap on Velvet Rodeo Round 4 and we raised a little hell."

Lambert—who is scheduled to perform in Michigan, Oklahoma and Switzerland this summer before returning to her residency in the fall—added, "See y'all back in Vegas this November & December."

The post comes a week after the singer called out audience members for taking photos during her performance of her 2017 hit "Tin Man." On July 15, Lambert briefly halted her show to accuse a group of fans of being "worried about their selfie and not listening to the song."

"It's pissing me off a little bit," she said onstage, as seen in video circulating on social media."We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

A fan from the group in question later spoke out about the incident, saying that she was "appalled" by Lambert's comments.

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Adela Calin told NBC News. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Since then, many celebs have weighed in on the discourse over taking selfies at concerts.

Rapper LL COOL J said that Lambert should "get over" having fans take photos at her shows. "Your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art—or engage it or appreciate it—is up to them," he explained during a July 19 appearance on Audacy's Mercedes in the Morning. "You gotta let the fans do what they wanna do."

Lambert touched on the debacle during one of her recent Vegas shows. As seen in a July 22 Instagram video, she had some fun with a concertgoer whose shirt read "Shoot tequila, not selfies."

"She did it, I didn't!" the 39-year-old quipped. "That's bada--."

