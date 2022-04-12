Millie Bobby Brown Criticizes ‘Gross' Social Media Reaction to Her Turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out against the sexualization of young girls in Hollywood.

The "Stranger Things" star opened up about the pressures of navigating through Hollywood as a child star during an April 4 appearance on "The Guilty Feminist" podcast.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she said, adding, "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously, I'm doing that in the public eye."

Brown -- who landed the lead role of Eleven on "Stranger Things" when she was only 12 -- said that she's noticed "a difference" in how people treat her since she turned 18 in February.

"Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act, and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age," she continued.

"But it's gross and it's true and so I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized and so I have been dealing with that but have also been dealing with that for forever."

The British actress recalled a time when she wore a poofy dress to a red-carpet event and was criticized for "looking like a 16-year-old" because it was low cut.

"I thought, 'Is this really what we're talking about?'" Brown shared. "We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there and the people that we're representing."

Due to the negativity, Brown has decided to stop posting anything personal on her social media accounts so she can use her platforms to inspire other young girls.

"You're not gonna see that part of me," she said. "You get to see the things I choose to put out in the world. I hope if there's a 12-year-old that's told Instagram they're 18, and they've created an account, they're going on my account and they're not being exploited to the horrible world that's out there."