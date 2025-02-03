Miley Cyrus wins country Grammy before Billy Ray Cyrus

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé are having a real-life boogie at the 2025 Grammys.

After all, the pair just earned a golden gramophone for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “II Most Wanted” at the 67th annual award show Feb. 2. (See all the winners here.)

While the “XO” singer is celebrating her milestone as the first Black woman to win a Grammy for a country music song since the Pointer Sisters in 1974, Cyrus is celebrating her own achievement. The 32-year-old—who won her first ever statuette at the 2024 award show—just earned a Grammy award in the country category before her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Despite winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, the country music legend didn’t earn any trophies for his tunes “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1993 or “Romeo” in 1994.

It’s no secret that the Cyrus family has been navigating a complicated time in their household. In fact, Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus shared a public plea of concern for the 63-year-old following his performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration last month.

But their riff goes back much further, with Miley Cyrus even leaving him out of her acceptance speech at last year’s event. After thanking her team, everyone who collaborated on the song and Columbia Records, she praised mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were in the audience.

"Thank you all so much," she continued, jokingly noting, "I don't think I forgot anyone but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

As the Cyrus clan continues to work through their family troubles, Miley has continued to lean on Tish personally and professionally.

“I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago,” she told W Magazine in June of her and Beyoncé’s collab. “My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.”

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country,’” she continued. “I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.’ Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true.'”