Miley Cyrus fans can't stop speculating that "Flowers" is about Liam Hemsworth.

Following the release of the breakup song, which serves as the lead single for Cyrus' upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation," social media has been flooded with theories that its inspiration is none other than the "Hunger Games" alum, who divorced the pop star in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. In fact, many fans believe Cyrus dropped several Easter eggs alluding to her relationship with Hemsworth in her track.

Take the song's Jan. 13 release date, which also just so happens to Hemsworth's birthday. . And the nod was further fueled when Cyrus detailed exactly what time the song would drop around the world—including at 11 a.m. in Hemsworth's home country of Australia—in a Jan. 9 tweet.

Another potential clue that came in like a wrecking ball? The chorus of the song: "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

As several TikTokers pointed out, the chorus of the song appears to mirror "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars, whose music Cyrus and Hemsworth danced to at their 2018 wedding.

"I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours / When I had the chance," Bruno sang on his track. "Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby's dancing / But she's dancing with another man."

Furthermore, fans believe that Cyrus gives a nod to her and Hemsworth's once-shared Malibu home, which burned down in a California wildfire shortly before their wedding, in the song's first verse.

Another TikToker called it a "direct reference" to Hemsworth, citing Cyrus' lyrics: "We were good, we were gold / Kinda dream that can't be sold / We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn."

While neither Cyrus or Hemsworth have publicly commented on the online speculations, the former couple—who first met while filming the 2010 movie "The Last Song"—have moved on since their split after almost a decade together.

These days, Cyrus is dating musician Maxx Morando, with one insider recently telling E! News that the duo are "very serious."

"They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy," the source shared. "Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has been dating actress Gabriella Brooks for three years, making their red carpet debut as a couple in November. Recently, Brooks celebrated the actor's 33rd birthday with sweet Instagram Story post, reading, "It's Liam's day."