Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Team Up for Super Bowl Ad (But Don't Like Working Together)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are mixing business with pleasure.

The real-life couple appears in a Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos that plays up Shaggy's hit 2000 song “It Wasn’t Me.”

In the ad, which they previewed Monday on TODAY, Kutcher catches Kunis eating the popular snack around the house, but she’s encouraged by the rapper to just say “It wasn’t me” each time she's caught in the act, prompting Kutcher to sing modified lyrics to the hit song whenever he sees her chowing down.

Kutcher, 42, and Kunis, 37, co-starred on “That ‘70s Show,” which ran on Fox from 1998 to 2006. They married in 2015 and have two children, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dmitri, 4. Kunis says family reasons preclude them from appearing in the same projects.

“We don’t work together mostly because of the kids,” she told Carson Daly Monday on TODAY.

“There’s a bunch of jokey answers there we give people, but at the end of the day we don’t want to be away from the kids together at the same time for the duration of a shoot, which is about 14-, 15-hour days. So, there’s that. Also, this is going to be pointless. We can’t work together. I don’t know how people do it.”

Kutcher echoed her sentiments, saying they would look at each other and laugh.

“And we know when the other’s person acting,” he added.

So, why work together now? Kunis said this spot was different.

"And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Kunis told "Entertainment Tonight." "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

She also said doing the commercial gave them a break from parenting during the pandemic.

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off,'" she said.

"Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it," she said with a laugh. "And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' ... It was amazing!"

Kunis has previously talked about how she doesn’t like working with Kutcher.

"I can't look at him and not be like, 'What are you doing?' It's like a weird — no, no, it's weird," she told Willie Geist during a Sunday Sitdown on TODAY in 2018.

She also said Kutcher feels the same way, noting how they had issues when she appeared as a guest on “Two and a Half Men” in 2014.

"I was like, 'Oh, I see you acting!' Like, I can catch it. And he looked at me and he was like, 'What's that face you make?'" Kunis said.

"I was like, 'We can't do this. We can't be together in a scene,'" she added.

