Mikey Day teases ‘SNL' 50th anniversary special: ‘It's going to be insane'

Mikey Day says "Saturday Night Live" fans can expect a blowout party for the show's 50th anniversary.

On June 28, the "SNL" cast member dropped by TODAY where he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that a televised special for the legendary sketch comedy show's big 5-0 is already in the works for 2025.

"Oh my gosh, it's going to be insane," said Day. "I haven't heard that much. I know Lorne's slowly putting it together."

Lorne, of course is Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of "SNL" which debuted on NBC in 1975.

Over the past six decades, Michaels and his show have launched the careers of some of comedy's biggest superstars — while also giving hundreds of other celebrities a forum to show off their sketch comedy skills.

"I believe every famous person in the universe will be there. It's wild," Day added of the party, which will presumably be televised just as past "SNL" anniversary specials have been.

During his visit, the "Is It Cake?" star also opened up acting opposite "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson, who hosted the show on April 1.

In one wacky sketch, Brunson played a motorist who gets into a verbal — and gestural — altercation with another driver, played by Day. As the pair argue from within their cars, they rely on ridiculous, over-the-top pantomiming to make their points.

"That one was so much fun to do," said Day, who wrote the sketch.

"Quinta was fantastic," he continued. "In the script, it just said, like, the lines. It wasn't specific gestures in the script. So before table read, Quinta was like, 'I guess just figure it out on the fly?'"

"She was fantastic. She just immediately got it," he added.

