Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael J. Fox is celebrating his past, present and future with wife Tracy Pollan.

“Here’s to a lifetime of love with the love of a lifetime,” the "Back to the Future" star wrote in a July 16 Instagram post in honor of their 36th wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary, T. Forever.”

Naturally, Pollan shared her love right back with a few heart emojis in the comments. And even Fox’s "Back to the Future" costar Christopher Lloyd couldn’t help but drop one, too.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Though they met in 1985 while playing an onscreen couple in "Family Ties," Fox and Pollan took some time to warm up to each other. After all, Pollan was dating "Footloose" star Kevin Bacon, while Fox was coupled up with "The Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon. However, the duo reunited for "Bright Lights, Big City" in 1988 — and this time, he was excited to hear Pollan was now single. For his part, he split from McKeon in late 1985.

“It sounds really horrible, but it was one of those things,” Fox told "People" in 1989. “Someone goes, ‘Did you hear that so-and-so aren't together anymore?’ and you go, ‘Hmm, that's too bad. Where's the phone?’”

Soon after, the duo started dating and tied the knot after just seven months on July 16, 1988. They are now parents to Sam, 35, Aquinnah, 32, Schuyler, 29, and Esmé, 22.

In their 34 years together, Pollan and Fox have faced their fair share of ups and downs, including his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which he revealed to the public in 1998. But, as it turns out, the illness only further showed him that his marriage is built to last.

“Tracy was the right person for me, and it has been amazing,” Fox told "O magazine" in 2002. “Through it all, we’ve loved each other.”

Coldplay was joined by a surprise guest onstage during their set at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.