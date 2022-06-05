Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up After More Than One Year Of Dating

It looks like the chronicle of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's romance has come to a close.

The "Creed" star, 35, and model, 25, have officially broken up after more than a year of dating, according to multiple reports.

People, who first reported the news, quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," and "still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the insider told the magazine. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," adds the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

E! News has reached out to Jordan and Harvey's reps for comment.

On an April episode of E!'s "Down in the DMs," Steve Harvey, who is married to Harvey's mom Marjorie, described Jordan as "a nice guy" and "very respectful." He also shared that he was rooting for the couple.

"Relationships are hard, especially, they're young," the TV host said. "They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them."

Jordan and Harvey began dating in November 2020. After months of romance speculation, especially following a visit to Lori's hometown for Thanksgiving and a trip to Salt Lake City, the pair went Instagram official in January 2021.

The following month, Harvey celebrated Michael's 34th birthday by posting an extra sweet tribute to "nugget" -- one of her many affectionate nicknames for the actor -- on Instagram. She added, "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

In response, Jordan commented, "Thank you baby I love you too."

In various posts on her Instagram story, Harvey also described Jordan as her "best friend," "favorite headache," and, of course, "sexiest man alive," a nod to his 2020 People title.

Later that month, Jordan and Harvey's romance made headlines once again when it was revealed that the actor rented out an entire aquarium for Valentine's Day -- complete with a catered meal from Nobu for the pair inside one of its tunnels.

While the pair often shared snapshots of one another on social media, they kept the finer details about their romance private.

Then, in November 2021, the pair each took to their Instagram profiles to commemorate their one-year anniversary together. Jordan posted a photo of Harvey kissing him on the cheek, writing "Happy Anniversary."

He then shared a second photo of Harvey resting her head on his shoulder, adding, "It's been a year crazy!!" On her Instagram story, Harvey posted images of what appeared to be the couple out to dinner together for their special day.

Last December, Jordan told E!'s "Daily Pop" how his relationship provided the inspiration for his role in the film "A Journal for Jordan."

"I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," he explained at the time. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project."

Most recently, Jordan posted a photo of Harvey on Instagram in February and captioned it, "I love her."