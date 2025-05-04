Met Gala

Who will be attending the Met Gala this year? The guest list is out

The biggest night in fashion is taking place on the first Monday in May.

By Liz Calvario | TODAY

Colman Domingo, Doechii, and Lewis Hamilton.
Getty Images

The Met Gala brings together the biggest names in fashion and entertainment — and this year is no different.

The 2025 Costume Institute Benefit will honor Black dandyism with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, inspired by Barnard College chair and professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” 

Set to take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a slew of A-listers will be dressed in their tailored best, interpreting the theme of the night, which is “a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear,” The Met said in a press release.

While the high-profile charity event usually keeps its guest list tight-lipped, there are some stars already set to attend fashion’s biggest night.

Every year, the Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition with co-chairs, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Meet the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs and honorary chair, below:

Co-chairs

Pharrell Williams

Williams is a well-known music producer, Grammy-winning artist and serves as Louis Vuitton men's creative director.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion, who currently drives for Ferrari.

Colman Domingo

The Oscar-nominated actor is known for projects such as “Sing Sing” and “Rustin,” and will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series “Four Seasons.”

A$AP Rocky

Rocky is a Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He's also the proud dad of two sons, RZA and Riot, with pop star Rhianna.

Honorary chair

LeBron James

The four-time NBA champion, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Additional guests attending the 2025 Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala will also have a committee of members which include:

  • André 3000
  • Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
  • Grace Wales Bonner
  • Jordan Casteel
  • Dapper Dan
  • Doechii
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Edward Enninful
  • Jeremy O. Harris
  • Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
  • Rashid Johnson
  • Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
  • Audra McDonald
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Jeremy Pope
  • Angel Reese
  • Sha’Carri Richardson
  • Olivier Rousteing
  • Tyla
  • Usher
  • Kara Walker

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

