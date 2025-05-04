Who will be attending the Met Gala this year? The guest list is out

The Met Gala brings together the biggest names in fashion and entertainment — and this year is no different.
The 2025 Costume Institute Benefit will honor Black dandyism with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, inspired by Barnard College chair and professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”
Set to take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a slew of A-listers will be dressed in their tailored best, interpreting the theme of the night, which is “a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear,” The Met said in a press release.
While the high-profile charity event usually keeps its guest list tight-lipped, there are some stars already set to attend fashion’s biggest night.
Every year, the Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition with co-chairs, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Meet the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs and honorary chair, below:
Co-chairs
Pharrell Williams
Williams is a well-known music producer, Grammy-winning artist and serves as Louis Vuitton men's creative director.
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion, who currently drives for Ferrari.
Colman Domingo
The Oscar-nominated actor is known for projects such as “Sing Sing” and “Rustin,” and will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series “Four Seasons.”
A$AP Rocky
Rocky is a Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He's also the proud dad of two sons, RZA and Riot, with pop star Rhianna.
Honorary chair
LeBron James
The four-time NBA champion, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Additional guests attending the 2025 Met Gala
The 2025 Met Gala will also have a committee of members which include:
- André 3000
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
- Grace Wales Bonner
- Jordan Casteel
- Dapper Dan
- Doechii
- Ayo Edebiri
- Edward Enninful
- Jeremy O. Harris
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- Rashid Johnson
- Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
- Audra McDonald
- Janelle Monáe
- Jeremy Pope
- Angel Reese
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Olivier Rousteing
- Tyla
- Usher
- Kara Walker
