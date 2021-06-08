Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Engaged to Mark Ronson

Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is engaged!

The bride-to-be, 35, is set to tie the knot with Mark Ronson, 45, a source confirmed to E! News. The music producer also announced the news on the June 7 episode of his podcast, The FADER Uncovered.

"I got engaged last weekend," he told Tame Impala's Kevin Parker. In fact, Ronson said he and Gummer shared their first kiss while Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker was playing in the background.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he teased. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record, like, if I'm like, 'I really don't know what to listen to.'"

Gummer and Ronson sparked engagement rumors in May after Page Six ran photos of the "Mr. Robot" actress wearing a diamond ring on that finger during a PDA-packed stroll with the Grammy winner in London.

This will be the second trip down the aisle for both stars. Gummer was previously married to Tay Strathairn. According to People, citing court filings, the two wed in July 2019 and separated a month later in August, filing for and finalizing their divorce in 2020.

As for Ronson, he we previously married to French actress Josphine de La Baume. They exchanged vows in 2011 and separated in 2017, going on to divorce and finalizing their split in 2018. He was also engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003. And while they later called it quits, they remain friends.

Gummer is one of four adult children Streep and her husband Don Gummer share. The Oscar winner and the sculptor are also parents to Mamie Gummer, Henry Wolfe Gummer and Louisa Jacobson Gummer. And although Streep and her husband tried to shield them from the limelight, the kids followed in their footsteps by pursuing careers in the arts.

"You know, it's weird because we really made an attempt to move them out of the public eye," Streep told entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa in 2015. "I never had them photographed as children and really was very adamant that they not be seen as my adorable props and tried to keep them out. And, as a result, they all wanted to be in show business."