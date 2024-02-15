Megan Fox slams critics of pic with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Megan Fox knows the haters are gonna hate, hate, hate.

That's why the "Jennifer's Body "star didn't hesitate to respond to criticism over her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl after-party Feb. 11, where she posed for photos with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," she captioned photos of the foursome on Instagram Feb. 14. "turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

It's clear Fox couldn't care less as she had a ball under the neon lights of Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas surrounded by her friends.

But their group photo wasn't the only iconic moment from the party. After all, Swift finally went TikTok official with Kelce in an adorable video featuring parents Andrea and Scott Swift, along with the NFL player.

"It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over the Feb. 12 clip. "Bring you parents they said."

The hilarious TikTok showed Kelce sticking out his tongue at the camera before the "Karma" singer panned over to her parents, who were quietly sipping their drinks amid the crowded club. And Swift couldn't help but rethink her family outing.

But the Grammy winner laughed it off, captioning the video, "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

