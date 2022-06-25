Meadow Walker Shares Her ‘Debilitating' Abortion Experience After SCOTUS Overturns Roe

While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice.

In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.

"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion," the 23-year-old model wrote. "I too battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

She continued, "It is a very private and personal experience - the way it should be. I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."

The model concluded her post, "Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

Walker did not give further details about the circumstances surrounding her choice to have an her abortion.

These days, Walker is a married woman whose modeling career is flourishing. In 2021, she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan and made her runway modeling debut, opening Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week. This year, Meadow walked the catwalks again at the event and recently, starred in a Tiffany &Co. silver jewelry campaign.

In addition to concentrating on her modeling career, Walker also continues to honor her dad's legacy with her work with the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect oceans and wildlife.

Last week, it was announced that her late father would be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. "Congratulations daddy!" she wrote on Instagram. "I know young you would never believe it! I also know you're looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!"

Paul's "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel commented, "I can't tell you what this means. No actually I will at our next family dinner. Tears."