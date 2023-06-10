McDonald's set to launch Happy Meals with Squishmallows

Squishmallows, one of the most popular lines of toys in America from Jazwares, will be joining forces with the iconic multinational fast food chain McDonald's to bring toys to the chain's Happy Meals.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "That includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands.”

The adorable plush critters, winner of seven Toy of the Year Awards, have been around since 2017 but rose to popularity in 2020. The partnership with McDonald's will include 24 collectible Squishmallows, according to the Jazwares release.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Source: Jazwares

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture. Adding exclusive music playlists to our toys is a first for Happy Meal and we are extremely proud to collaborate with Jazwares’ Squishmallows, the #1 plush brand worldwide, and Universal Music Group on this initiative,” said Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director of Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s.

Squishmallows are typically sold at retail stores such as Walgreens, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Five Below and much more. The stuffed animals each have a name - that can be found on their tags - and personality, which includes different hobbies and interests.

Each participating McDonald’s location will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.