Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik says she is no longer hosting ‘Jeopardy!'

In a statement shared on social media, Bialik said Sony informed her that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the show.

Mayim Bialik, who has been co-hosting "Jeopardy!" alongside Ken Jennings for more than a year, said Friday she will no longer host the syndicated version of the show.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote in a statement shared on social media.

She said she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy for hosting the show and "deeply grateful" to have been a part of the "Jeopardy!" team.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded.

Macaulay Culkin is trying his luck at 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' just in time for the holiday season.

