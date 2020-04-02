Matthew Broderick’s Sister Said She Received Preferential Treatment While Battling Coronavirus

The sister of actor Matthew Broderick said she received preferential treatment at a California hospital while battling the coronavirus, according to NBC News.

Janet Broderick, a pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, was hospitalized last month after falling ill upon returning from a conference in Kentucky. She has since recovered and is back home.

Broderick told New York Magazine that her general practitioner didn't know about her famous familial connection and "didn't care very much." But that changed when the pastor went to an emergency room at a Beverly Hills hospital.

"As soon as I got ahold of the guy at the hospital who knew who Matthew was, I was given the name of the head of the emergency room," she said. "Well, trust me, the folks I've spent my lifetime working with in Jersey City would never have been given the name of the head of the emergency room. If they were, it would have been disregarded. I think I'm absolute living proof that this system is completely corrupt," she told the outlet.

